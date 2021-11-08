Public comment sought on WVa water company rate proposals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Utility regulators have scheduled an additional public hearing on proposed rate increases for West Virginia American Water customers. The state Public Service Commission has set the hearing for Dec. 1 at Bluefield City Hall. The company is seeking a 26% increase in water rates for 167,000 customers in 19 counties. It’s also asking for a 31% increase for sewer service for about 1,100 customers in Fayette County. Comments also can be made in writing by mail to the commission in Charleston or through its website.