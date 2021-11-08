Raleigh County man arrested after attempting to meet 13-year-old for sex

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man is behind bars after attempting to meet at 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to detectives in the criminal complaint, Lawrence Lee Hart of Glen Daniel started communicating with the teen through the app 'Skout' on October 1, 2021. During that time, the complaint said the communications eventually moved to text messages in which Hart sent private pictures of himself.

Detectives said Hart was arrested on November 5, 2021, after attempting to meet the teen on Robert C. Byrd Drive in MacArthur.



Hart is charged with Attempting to Seduce a Minor and Soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is handling the investigation.