Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies respond to hostage situation in Glen Daniel

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a hostage situation in Glen Daniel on Saturday night.



According to the complaint, it happened in the evening hours on Mattsville Road in Glen Daniel. Andrew Broaddus Sampson was arrested after a nearly two hour standoff with police. The initial call came in after a witness said Sampson fired a gun near his granddaughter and refused to let his wife leave the home.



The complaint said the wife was able to get out once authorities arrived. For the next two hours, deputies and State Troopers as part of a Special Response Team talked with Sampson over the phone. After a another shot was fired, the team was able to get in and take Sampson into custody.



He is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of Domestic Assault, and one count of Unlawful Restraint. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $15,000 bond.