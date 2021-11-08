Relative of MH17 victims describes grief, criticizes Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chairman of a foundation that represents families of people killed when a passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 has told a Dutch court of his grief at losing his brother — no trace of whom was ever found. He also lost his sister-in-law and nephew. He also asked judges in the mass murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged for their alleged role in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 to spell out in clear terms in their final verdict about Russia’s role in bringing down the plane. Russia denies any involvement. The Boeing 777 was shot down by a missile over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.