Report urges greater oversight for a still-struggling VEC

3:28 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers should strengthen their oversight of the still-struggling employment commission. That’s according to a lengthy report issued Monday by Virginia’s legislative watchdog agency. The report outlined the myriad ways in which problems with staffing, technology and improper payments have persisted at the agency long after a surge in applications during the coronavirus pandemic initially brought the commission’s struggles to light last year. The report also highlighted ways  Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration could have improved the administration of benefits during the pandemic.

Associated Press

