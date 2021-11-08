Richmond opens 2021-22 campaign against NC Central

NC Central (0-0) vs. Richmond (0-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond gets its 2021-22 season going by hosting the NC Central Eagles. NC Central went 5-9 last year, while Richmond ended up 14-9.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 1-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Eagles gave up 81.5 points per game while scoring 72.5 per outing. Richmond went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.1 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.

