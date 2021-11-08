Russians go back to work but virus cases, deaths stay high

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians have gone back to work on Monday after a nine-day hiatus ordered by the authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Still, the daily tallies of new cases and deaths have remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect. Russia has the worst coronavirus death toll by far in Europe and is one of the top five hardest-hit nations in the world. Russia’s coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — numbers only slightly lower than records set last week.