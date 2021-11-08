Sudan’s top general says he won’t run for office in new govt

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s top general has promised he won’t hold a government position after planned elections in 2023. His comments come two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup. The military leader behind the takeover has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country’s transitional government and detained more than 100 government officials and political leaders and a large number of protesters and activists.