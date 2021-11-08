Syria says Israeli strikes wound 2 soldiers, cause damage

DAMSCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israel has carried out airstrikes on central and western provinces wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. The military said Israeli warplanes fired the missiles while flying over neighboring Lebanon on Monday night. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the Israeli missiles without elaborating. The strikes came amid an increase in reported Israel attacks on Syria in recent weeks. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.