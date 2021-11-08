Temps to stay warmer than average into Tuesday

Upper-level ridging, along with high pressure just to our southeast at the surface will keep us tranquil and mild into Tuesday. Overnight, we can expect mainly clear skies, and cool low temps falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll see some patchy areas of frost, but should otherwise stay dry overnight.

Tuesday will bring sun, a few more clouds, and warmer than normal high temperatures topping off in the upper 60s and low 70s. As a frontal system shapes up to our west, we'll see increasing clouds Tuesday into Wednesday, but besides a few stray shower/sprinkles, we look mainly dry and mild through midweek.

A strong cold front will then head into our area Thursday, bringing wider-spread rain in by Thursday evening. Showers look to be on and off to end the work week- and with a bigger cool down in-store behind this front....we could see some "flake-age" into early next week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!