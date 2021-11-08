US, Egypt tackle myriad irritants in strategic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Egypt are putting a brave face on strains in their relationship as domestic Egyptian developments and regional crises test long-standing ties between the countries. With Egypt’s human rights record posing a significant irritant amid concern over flashpoint situations in both Egypt and Sudan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry opened two days of strategic talks in Washington on Monday. Aside from its treatment of dissidents, the Biden administration is wary of Egypt’s influence in Sudan, where a coup toppled the civilian-led government. While each hailed the decades-old U.S.-Egypt relationship, only Blinken raised the points of contention, pledging that the Biden administration would work to resolve them.