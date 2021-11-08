VMI begins season against Carlow

Carlow vs. VMI (0-0)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Celtics of NAIA member Carlow. VMI went 13-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Keydets scored 71.3 points per contest in those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com