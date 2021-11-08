With a wink, judge fights ‘tyranny’ of Elf on the Shelf

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter Thursday banishing these elves from Cobb County, Georgia. According to the holiday tradition, elves hide in homes for weeks before Christmas to report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and nice. The elf dolls are supposed to move to a different location each night, but sometimes they fail, causing distress among young children. The judge described his order as a “gift to tired parents.”