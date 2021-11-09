Air Force report: Nearly half in survey saw abuse, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says more than half of Air Force and Space Force personnel who responded to a survey said they’ve experienced some type of mental or physical abuse in the past two years. That ranges from workplace bullying and hazing to rape or murder. Of the roughly 68,000 active duty personnel, reserves and civilians who responded to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the women and 48% of the men described incidents of what the Air Force called “interpersonal violence.” Most said they never reported it to commanders or law enforcement, and many of those who did believed that nothing would be done about it.