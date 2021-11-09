Alaska officials consider more charges in Safeway shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed as he exited a grocery store in Fairbanks, and the prosecutor says he is considering additional charges in the case. Fairbanks police said the victim in the Sunday shooting was 41-year-old Harley Ray Titus of Fairbanks. He was shot multiple times as he exited the grocery store. Another man was shot in the foot. Authorities have charged Joshua Eric Butcher with first-degree murder. He was arraigned Monday, when his bail was set at $10 million. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing Jan. 6 in Fairbanks. Police say they do not know a motive for the shooting.