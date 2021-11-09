Skip to Content

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

New
11:30 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022. On a conference call Tuesday morning, COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics. The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treat coronavirus cases. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content