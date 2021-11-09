Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at the end of the year. He remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as “NBC Nightly News” anchor in 2015 for making false claims about his role in a wartime story. His contract is ending in December, and Williams said in a note to staff members that “following much reflection,” he had decided to leave. He said he plans to take several months off to spend time with his family and that “I’ll pop up again somewhere.” Williams was the top-rated news anchor on television for a decade until his downfall in 2015.