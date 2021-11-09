Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It’s time for high-level diplomats to start working to settle the several key outstanding issues in international climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. Days are ticking down to Friday’s deadline, and there are still big gaps on many issues. Lots of that comes down to trust between rich and poor nations, north and south. The second week of the negotiations is when more senior diplomats come in to make political decisions that lower level negotiators couldn’t. Experts say the number of tricky parts is normal. But there’s also a lot of anger from poor nations over rich nations not yet fulfilling past pledges of financial help to help cope with global warming.