Drug task force arrests three at Microtel in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force took three people into custody on Monday after executing multiple search warrants at the Microtel on South Eisenhower Drive.



The following people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed at the hotel.



(1) Tyrone Amar, 45, of Eccles was charged with 3 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



(2) Krystle Cresce, 32, of Coal City was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



(3) Teruko Miller, 37, of Stanaford was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



Large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were recovered as well as three firearms and $4,000 in cash, a Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. spokesperson said in a release on Tuesday.



The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and the ATF.