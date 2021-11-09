Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigating Oak Hill ATV accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating an ATV accident that took place in Oak Hill on Tuesday evening.

Reports say that deputies responded to a welfare check for a man bleeding from the head and lying in the roadway of Terry Ave. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to render medical aid.

Deputies found an ATV in a nearby driveway, which was later identified as the victim's.

The victim was flown to CAMC General for his injuries. There is no identification available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.