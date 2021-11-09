Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan says President Joe Biden is “best positioned” to determine whether to waive executive privilege on documents sought by the House. Trump has filed notice that he will appeal the ruling, and it is likely to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court. The records include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows.