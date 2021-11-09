Mexico’s anti-money laundering chief resigns amid scandal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top anti-money laundering official has resigned, following a scandal over his wedding party held in Guatemala. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he has accepted the resignation of Santiago Nieto, the former head of the Mexican Treasury’s Financial Intelligence Unit. Nieto had been seen as a trusted ally of the president in his campaign to root out corruption. But Nieto’s wedding last week to a Mexican woman in the Guatemalan city of Antigua caused a scandal that already cost a Mexico City official her job. A private plane carrying influential guests to the wedding was found to be carrying $35,000 in cash.