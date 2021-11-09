Myanmar court sentences arrested politicians to 75-90 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party to 90 years and 75 years in prison after finding them guilty of corruption. The sentences appear to be the most severe so far for any of the dozens of members of Suu Kyi’s party who were arrested after the military seized power in February. Suu Kyi is also being tried on corruption and other criminal charges that her supporters say were concocted to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. Virtually any conviction would prevent her from running in elections that the military-installed government has promised to hold by 2023.