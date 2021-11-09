ODU opens season against Virginia Wesleyan

Virginia Wesleyan vs. Old Dominion (0-0)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs are set to battle the Blue Marlins of Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Old Dominion went 15-8 last year and finished fourth in the CUSA.

A YEAR AGO: Old Dominion got a 20-point win over Virginia Wesleyan when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 3-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Monarchs scored 70.6 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com