Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties. That’s according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel finds the officials broke the law without consequence and with the approval of the administration in what it describes as a “willfull disregard for the Hatch Act.” The act prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities. It says, “The cumulative effect of these repeated and public violations was to undermine public confidence in the nonpartisan operation of government.”