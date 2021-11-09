RECAP: Three local volleyball teams headed to state tournament

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The 2021 WVSSAC state volleyball tournament begins on Friday in Charleston. Three southern West Virginia teams will be vying for state championships... Woodrow Wilson in Class AAA, Shady Spring in Class AA and Greenbrier West in Class A.

All three teams are coming off regional victories. In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson took down George Washington 3-2 for the Region 3 title. In Class AA, Shady Spring took down Herbert Hoover 3-0 to snag the Region 3 title. The win also marked Head Coach Kelly Williams' 200th win. And in Class A, the Greenbrier West Cavaliers took down Charleston Catholic 3-1 for the Region 3 title.

Check out Friday's quarterfinal matchups:

CLASS AAA:

George Washington vs. Woodrow Wilson

CLASS AA:

Frankfort vs. Shady Spring

CLASS A:

Gilmer County vs. Greenbrier West