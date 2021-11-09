Skip to Content

Roger Topping resigns from Mercer County Health Department

10:27 pm Breaking NewsTop Stories
Blue-BG-8-7

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Roger Topping, Administrator of Mercer County Health Department, has resigned.

Topping is resigning in the wake of the announcement that double doses of the Moderna booster were given out during a vaccine clinic on October 28. Around 200 people received full doses instead of the recommended half doses.

Monday, Topping told WVVA the mistake was due to a "missed memo" and he apologized.

Today, he announced he's stepping down. His resignation will go into effect in 30 days.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to follow this story.

Author Profile Photo

Taylor Hall

More Stories

Skip to content