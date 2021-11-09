Roger Topping resigns from Mercer County Health Department

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Roger Topping, Administrator of Mercer County Health Department, has resigned.

Topping is resigning in the wake of the announcement that double doses of the Moderna booster were given out during a vaccine clinic on October 28. Around 200 people received full doses instead of the recommended half doses.

Monday, Topping told WVVA the mistake was due to a "missed memo" and he apologized.

Today, he announced he's stepping down. His resignation will go into effect in 30 days.

