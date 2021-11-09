Several high school football teams in the two Virginias headed to playoffs

Several high school football teams in the two Virginias headed to playoffsNew
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Playoff football kicks off in the two Virginias on Friday. Check out the local match ups:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th:
Sherman @ Mount View 7:30 PM
Midland Trail @ Doddridge County 7:30 PM
Liberty @ Poca 7:30 PM
Shady Spring @ Independence 7:30 PM
George Washington @ Greenbrier East 7:30 PM
Woodrow Wilson @ University 7:30 PM
Lee High School @ Graham 7:00 PM
Tazewell @ Central-Wise 7:00 PM
Ridgeview @ Richlands 7:00 PM
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th:
Trinity Christian @ James Monroe 7:30 PM
Meadow Bridge @ East Hardy 1:30 PM
Greenbrier West @ Williamstown 1:30 PM
Bluefield @ Point Pleasant 1:30 PM
Princeton @ Spring Valley 1:30 PM