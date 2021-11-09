Skip to Content

Several high school football teams in the two Virginias headed to playoffs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Playoff football kicks off in the two Virginias on Friday. Check out the local match ups:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th:

Sherman @ Mount View 7:30 PM

Midland Trail @ Doddridge County 7:30 PM

Liberty @ Poca 7:30 PM

Shady Spring @ Independence 7:30 PM

George Washington @ Greenbrier East 7:30 PM

Woodrow Wilson @ University 7:30 PM

Lee High School @ Graham 7:00 PM

Tazewell @ Central-Wise 7:00 PM

Ridgeview @ Richlands 7:00 PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th:

Trinity Christian @ James Monroe 7:30 PM

Meadow Bridge @ East Hardy 1:30 PM

Greenbrier West @ Williamstown 1:30 PM

Bluefield @ Point Pleasant 1:30 PM

Princeton @ Spring Valley 1:30 PM

Hannah Howard

