Staying mild and dry into midweek; a cold front arrives Thursday

High pressure at the surface and aloft will keep us dry and milder overnight. Aside from lots of high clouds moving in as a weak front skirts by to the north, we should stay fair this evening with low temps in the 40s.

Wednesday should bring a return to mostly sunny skies, and mild high temps once again in the mid-60s to low 70s. By Wednesday night, cloud cover will be moving in quickly. Tomorrow night, lows will fall into the 40s and low 50s, and we should stay rain-free.

Cloud cover will continue to build in on Veterans Day as a cold front approaches us from the west. Most of the day looks dry, but rain showers look likely to develop around sundown and after, continuing into early Friday morning.

As we head into the first part of the weekend, temps will take a nosedive behind the departing front as winds shift out of the northwest. We look colder and blustery, with occasional rain and snow as we head into the weekend...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News for the latest full forecast!