Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, won’t challenge Hassan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Chris Sununu says he’ll seek a fourth term as New Hampshire governor and won’t run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan. Sununu made the announcement Tuesday. Sununu, who hails from a political family, won reelection last year by more than 30 percentage points. Republicans had hoped Sununu would run and reclaim one of New Hampshire’s Senate seats, now in Democratic hands. Democrats now hold a slim majority in the 50-50 Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ role as a tiebreaking vote. Sununu says he can have a bigger and more direct impact as governor than as senator.