The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department grows beards for a cause

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)-- The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is helping raise money for the holiday season.

Members Of The Sheriff's Department have decided to participate in No Shave November. They will be growing out their beards for Child Protect's No Shave For The Brave Campaign.

So Far, they've raised about $500 Dollars. Officials From The Sheriff's Department told us more about the No Shave For The Brave Campaign.

"This goes to Child Protect, what they do is they do a lot of forensic videos, counseling for children who have been involved in sexual assaults or violence. To date from 2001 they have served over 5000 kids right here in Mercer County" Alan Christian, Chief Deputy | Mercer County Sheriff's Dept.

The Sheriff's Department has also extended a challenge to other local organizations to participate in the No Shave for The Brave Campaign, and match the contribution made by the Sheriff's Department.