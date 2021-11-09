UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia’s capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. A U.N. spokesman says another six were released. The U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release. The U.N. says it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions since Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency last week as the country’s yearlong war escalates. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the detentions.