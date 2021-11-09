Unseasonably warm for the next few days

Another rain free and sunny day is in store today. Few clouds will start to build in late this afternoon and evening thanks to a weak disturbance up to our north, but all together we should remain dry.

This morning we are starting off with temperatures all over the place. The valleys are starting off much cooler in the 30s (even a few upper 20s) while most of us are in the 40s. By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and 70s making today the warmest day on our ten-day forecast.

Tonight we should be uniform with temperatures thanks to some cloud cover. Lows will be in the 40s for most.

Tomorrow we remain unseasonably warm. Lower elevation spots will hit the low 70s while most of us hold in the 60s Plenty of sun to go around again for Wednesday. Thursday will start to bring some changes all thanks to a cold front. Most of the rain will push through later in the day, so any Veteran's Day events outdoors during the daytime should be okay.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s on Thursday with lows in the 40s. By Friday, after that cold front crosses, the rain will start to taper off, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 50s with lows dropping back down into the 30s. Expect much cooler air for this weekend. Highs only in the upper 30s and 40s with low temperatures below freezing (20s).

If moisture is present we could witness a scattered rain/snow event for this weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned.