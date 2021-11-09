Veterans’ fundraiser draws Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser on Monday attracted Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Brandi Carlisle, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Nikki Glaser. The event benefits injured veterans and their families. In the 15 years the event has taken place, Springsteen has only missed it once, in 2017 when he was performing his Broadway show. Bob Woodruff, the TV correspondent who organizes the benefit, says: “We don’t have to ask him. He comes to us.” New York governor Kathy Hochul also attended and said she was committed to ensuring that returning military not fall through the cracks of society.