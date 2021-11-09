Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record after work limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia have hit a new record two days after a nine-day non-working period ended in most of the country’s regions. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,211 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Russia’s highest daily death toll of the pandemic. The task force also reported 39,160 new confirmed cases. . Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. The daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the order had the desired effect.