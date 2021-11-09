West Virginia gets past Oakland 60-53 in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 60-53 victory over Oakland in the season opener for both teams. Sean McNeil had 11 points for the Mountaineers, who took a double-digit lead early in the second half but struggled offensively down the stretch. Jamal Cain scored 15 points, Trey Townsend added 12 and Micah Parrish had 10 points for Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies committed 25 turnovers. McNeil’s 3-pointer gave West Virginia its largest lead, 50-33, with 11 minutes left in the game.