Navy tops Virginia, 1st win over ranked foe since Robinson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era. The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams. East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points. But the Cavaliers didn’t make a field goal for 8 1/2 minutes down the stretch. Navy’s last win over a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 came on March 16, 1986, when Robinson led the Midshipmen past Syracuse. Navy blistered the Cavaliers from long range, making 8 of its first 10 3-point tries.