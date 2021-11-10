Stapleton, Church to take stage, vie for top awards at CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees. Luke Combs could be in for a big night. And all three will take the stage to perform at the CMA Awards. Stapleton and Church be going toe-to-toe all night Wednesday with nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year. Combs could be named male vocalist of the year for the third straight time. Performances will include a series of all-star collaborations, including a duet by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. ABC will telecast the 55th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.